WANTED! Offaly women for new TV ad campaign

A leading Irish car insurance brand has launched a search for Offaly women to star in its new advertising campaign. its4women.ie is seeking women from across Ireland to star in the TV, print, digital and outdoor campaign, themed around finding the perfect partner.

The campaign will feature everyday women from across the country, sharing their experiences and insights into what it means to look for and find the perfect partner. Small screen stardom could await the local women who take part in the campaign, where they’ll talk about their perfect partner. Be it the best mate who’s been on a relationship rollercoaster forever or the agony aunt who gives the perfect guidance on life and love with laughter, we’ve all got that perfect partner and the advertising campaign wants to unearth these stories.

Women from all walks of life and all parts of the country are welcome to apply to be part of this fresh, fun and feel-good campaign. The advertising campaign will be filmed in Dublin in May before rolling out on screens, websites, billboards and social media across Ireland this summer.

To apply, visit www.its4womenperfectpartner.com before April 12, 2017. Applicants must be aged 21+, able to drive and have a registered address in Ireland. The lucky women must be free to film on May 3, 4 or 5 in Dublin.

___________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.