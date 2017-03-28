St. Vincent de Paul to celebrate the work of young Offaly volunteers

The Society of St Vincent de Paul, Mid-West Region, is holding its first annual Young SVP Day on April 5, from 10am – 2.30pm in the Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Young SVP is a youth development programme which aims to provide opportunities for young people to engage in social action in their own communities, encouraging personal and social development by focusing on the needs of others. It allows students to learn new skills, develop their understanding of social justice, give back to their community and gain experience of youth led social action.

The programme has been very successfully rolled out for the first time across the Mid-West Region during the 2016/17 school year, with over 400 students from Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Offaly taking part and creating positive change in their own communities.

Some of the work that the students have done involved organising food and toy appeals, various fundraising events, visiting and helping the elderly in the community, promoting positive mental health, education and assisting primary school students with reading skills. Their projects reflect the ethos of the Society by promoting SVP values including the provision of practical supports and friendship, promoting self-sufficiency, the value of volunteering in one’s community and working for social justice.

"The Young SVP Day is an opportunity for us to profile the wonderful work that Young SVP Volunteers in the Mid-West have engaged in, in their communities. The students will be presenting their projects and reflecting on the positive impact they have had on the world around them. Students will also be joined by other SVP volunteers and staff, and we will take the opportunity to debate some of the current issues SVP is dealing with, such as poverty, homelessness and educational disadvantage," a statement read.

For more information on the Young SVP Programme, you can contact the Youth Development Officer, Ivana Kolic on 085-253 9696 or ivana.kolic@svp.ie.

