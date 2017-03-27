Irish Rail expects services to run as normal but will be busy as bus strike enters week two

Bus Éireann users in Offaly will have to make other arrangements again on Monday but Irish Rail is confident there will not be repeat of last Friday's curtailments caused by the bus strike.

No Bus Éireann services will run on Monday with no progress or talks between unions and management over the weekend.

There was significant disruption to many Intercity train services last week as services were affected by the bus dispute. While Iarnród Éireann is not a party to the dispute, disruption arose from picketing associated with the dispute.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, March 26, Iarnród Éireann said "it does not anticipate further disruption" arising from the bus dispute.

To read Irish Rail's tweets go here

The train company said customers who did not travel on Friday due to service cancellation because of uncertainty over services, are advised to email reservations@irishrail.ie including your reservation number for a full refund for your rail ticket.

It added that Bus Éireann tickets are not valid on Iarnród Éireann services during this dispute. It also advised that there will b higher demand on rail services as long as the dispute continues.

It said customers with flexibility should travel outside busiest times.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused from Friday's disruption," said Irish Rail.

Dermot O'Leary of the National Bus and Rail Workers Union warned on RTE today that workers in Irish Rail and Dublin Bus are concerned with the situation facing their colleagues in Bus Éireann. He said that NBRU policy is that dispute is with bus company alone but he could not direct the actions of union members during the dispute.