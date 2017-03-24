Croí Laighean Credit Union launched today in Edenderry

The new Croí Laighean Credit Union is being launched today, Friday, March 24, in the Edenderry office on O’Connell Square from 3-5pm. Croí Laighean is the result of a merger between Edenderry and Coill Dubh credit unions.

Paddy Murray, a volunteer with the Credit Union for over 40 years, will officially launch the new Credit Union and present a Newbridge silverware money box to the youngest Edenderry Member, Callum O’Leary, who is just 6 weeks old.

Paddy commented: “I am delighted to celebrate Croí Laighean Credit Union, the merger between Edenderry and Coill Dubh. I would like to thank all our Members for their unwavering support over the last few months and we look forward to providing an even better range of products and services through our 7 branches spread across Offaly and Kildare.”

Members and visitors are invited to join staff in celebrating the new entity with entertainment including stilt walkers, jugglers, face painting, balloon modelling and plenty of spot prizes throughout the afternoon.

The new Croí Laighean Credit Union has over 23,000 Members and offers a wide range of services including online and mobile banking. Loans for home improvement, car, student and business loans start from just 5% with flexible and affordable repayment solutions to suit Members circumstances.

Croí Laighean Credit Union loan rates are fixed for the term of loan, with no penalties for early repayment. Call Freephone 1800 23 24 25.

For further information, call in to any of the branches in Edenderry, Clane, Coill Dubh, Carbury, Allenwood, Prosperous or Robertstown, or go online at www.clcu.ie to join the Credit Union and be part of the Community.

