Edenderry cancer charity announce gala ball fundraiser

Edenderry charity group, Little Wishes, have announced details of a glittering Gala ball to take place this summer. Little Wishes, run by local woman Nida Collins, helps those affected by cancer by arranging 'little treats' to help them through their battle.

The 'Little Wishes Mid Summer Black Tie Ball' will take place at the Johnstown Estate, between Enfield and Johnstownbridge in Co. Kildare, on Saturday, June 17.

Just ten years ago, Nida, along with her friend and Little Wishes colleague, Liz Rickard, organised a similar event which raised in excess of €50,000 for the Oncology Unit in Tullamore Hospital and Ofalia House.

The pair, along with their fellow committee members, Michael Costello from Rose Petals in Edenderry, Michelle Murphy, Claire Rushe, Des Rushe, Donna Murray, Joanne Lohan and Margaret Lawlor, work tirelessly for the charity and promise an amazing night in Johnstown in June.

They have booked the exceptional 'Black Magic' swing band to provide the soundtrack to this glamorous and important event in the local calendar.

There will also be special guests and a champagne reception on the night, while details of 'the draw of a lifetime' will be revealed shortly before June 17.

Tickets are just €65 each and are available from all committee members:

Liz Rickard

Michael Costello (Rose Petals)

Nida Collins

Michelle Murphy

Claire Rushe

Des Rushe

Donna Murray

Joanne Lohan

Margaret Lawlor

Alternatively, and if you wish, tickets can be paid in full or in instalments via iDonate. Please note tickets purchased on iDonate may incur a service charge. Please ensure you reference your payment with your name. To find out more about this process, click here.

