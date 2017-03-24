Beautiful weather for Daffodil Day around Offaly this afternoon

The Irish Cancer Society's annual Daffodil Day takes place across the country, including Co. Offaly, today as volunteers raise vital funds to help those affected by cancer.

Today is also the 30th anniversary of Daffodil Day and volunteers in Offaly will be out in force once again to ultimately help people in this county who are suffering with cancer.

Just yesterday, we reported on the huge impact the Irish Cancer Society's funds have had in Offaly over the last 12 months, and people are encouraged to support the daffodil sales today when the weather is good following a couple of weather hit days in recent years.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

