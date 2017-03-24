Ireland will be warmer than Madrid this weekend

Offaly is set for some sun after a week of snow and ice as temperature look set to hit 16 degrees on Sunday, making Ireland hotter than Madrid.

Today is expected to be a dry day with some bright sunny spells forecast for the country. Some areas around the country are set for "unbroken sunshine" according to the Met Éireann.

Temperatures today will be a mild 9 and 13 degrees today but will be coolest along the east coast.

Tomorrow, Saturday, is also expected to be dry with temperatures rising to 16 degrees, with just light breezes. It will be cooler on the east coast again, however, where it will only reach nine or ten degrees.

The sunshine continues for Sunday with temperatures between 14 and 16 degrees.

The balmy temperatures will make Ireland warmer than Madrid where rain and cooler temperatures are expected to set in over Saturday and Sunday.

The good news has been tempered with a forecast for further rain on Monday. However, the Midlands might avoid the heavier bouts as the southwest looks set to bear the brunt of the wet conditions.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.