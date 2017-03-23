Nolan: Minister must clarify guidance counselling rules

Offaly's Sinn Féin TD and spokesperson on Education and Skills Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton to clarify the rules for guidance counselling amid confusion among guidance counsellors in relation to the recent circular by the Department.

“I welcome the fact that the Minister has recently clarified that the hours set aside for guidance counselling must be used for that purpose. However, there remains significant confusion as to how this is to be implemented in schools. The circular does not stipulate that the guidance plan should be carried out by qualified guidance counsellors nor does it specify how much is to be given to one-to-one counselling," she said.

“This issue is causing frustration and concern as principals are currently working on timetables and course allocations for September. The Minister has acknowledged that other teaching staff may implement parts of the plan and the fear is that some schools may use the allocation to hire staff to teach additional subjects instead of or in addition to the provision of guidance," she added.

“I have raised the need for the full restoration of guidance counselling on numerous occasions with the Minister and I intend to seek further clarification at the earliest opportunity," Nolan concluded.

