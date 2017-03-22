Book of condolences opened for Martin McGuinness at Offaly County Council building

Sinn Féin's Martin O'Reilly has said a book of condolences for the late Martin McGuinness has opened at the Offaly County Council building in Tullamore today.

The Offaly County Council said that he "asked if a book of condolences for Martin McGuinness could be opened in Offaly County Council," and went on to say that "the Chairman, Eddie Fitzpatrick, confirmed to me that one will be opened from 12 noon today until Tuesday."

"I would ask those of you in Offaly to make an effort to head down to the Áras and sign it in memory of him please," O'Reilly added.

Martin McGuinness died early on Tuesday morning, March 21, and his funeral takes place tomorrow in Derry. His death has sparked debate about his legacy as some say he'll be remembered for his days with the IRA, while others say his peacemaking will be his ultimate legacy.

