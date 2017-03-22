Offaly car sales manager wants 're-education' for law-breaking motorists
The manager of Tullamore Motors, John Farrell, has told the Oireachtas Transport Committee about a proposal to have those with penalty points attend road safety classes.
Mr Farrell says that while the current system has had a major impact on the behaviour of motorists, they continue to offend.
He continued by advocating a 're-education' of drivers who have committed road traffic offences, suggesting that this would reduce the instances of re-offending.
The proposals also suggest that people who attend training would have their driving monitored by a smart phone app.
Farrell says it would give drivers a chance to have some penalty points removed from their licence.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on