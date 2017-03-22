Offaly students through to 'Build A Bank' National Finals

Principal of Colaiste Naomh Cormac Brian Kehoe has passed on congratulations to the 'Financial Professors,' the school's Build A Bank team, who were crowned winners at the Regional AIB Build A Bank competition.

The students now qualify for the AIB Build A Bank National Finals in the RDS on April 25.

"Well done to Ms Cornally and all the students involved and thank you to Mary Kilmartin and Karen Kennedy from AIB in Birr for their support," Brian Kehoe said.

