Gardaí continue to investigate viable bomb found in Tullamore

Gardaí in Tullamore are continuing their investigations into the discovery of a suspect device, which was later found to be a viable bomb, in Tullamore earlier this month.

"There have been no arrests to date in relation to this matter," the Garda Press Office confirmed this morning.

On Friday March 10, the Army Bomb Disposal Team was called to the entrance of the Sragh Business and Technology Park in the town where a number of houses and a local creche were evacuated after the report of the device was made to local authorities.

The Gardaí initially responded to the scene while the Army team arrived soon afterwards to carry out an assessment, and less than 24 hours after the device was brought away and made safe, it was revealed by the Army to be a viable explosive device on Saturday, March 11.

The matter remains under investigation at Tullamore Garda Station.

