Fundraising campaign for dying Offaly boy reaches initial target

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign to help Tullamore boy Charlie Lynch get a life-saving liver transplant in the UK has reached its initial target of €10,000. However, the fundraising is not stopping there, as there is no set price for the treatment Charlie needs, and his mother has appealed for people to keep donating because all money raised will go towards saving her son's life.

When we initially reported on Charlie's story on Monday, March 20, €6,000 had been raised in almost five months of the campaign being open, but as of today, Wednesday, March 22, the total amount donated stands at €10,470.

"We are now searching for living donors with the blood type O and we are trying to raise enough money to get them tested," Charlie's mother Helen told us on Monday.

However, the initial €10,000 may only be enough to get one person tested and if the assessment fails, "we will have to raise the funds again," she said.

Charlie, who is now eight years old, was born with billary atresia, a liver condition, and has suffered with it all his life, and now in order to survive, he needs a transplant. "A proper cost amount cannot be set as no one knows what the accurate price is but I can honestly say it's not cheap and we need all the help we can get."

"This is my last hope to save my child and let him have the life he deserves. Please continue to support us through this horrible time and keep us in your prayers."

The desperate Offaly mother told the Offaly Express that she wishes to "thank everyone on behalf of her and her son for all the well wishes and donations."

She made her heartfelt appeal for help by saying, "if you could find it in your heart to donate anything at all it would really help us out. It's all to help us get through this difficult time. We have such a long road ahead of us and don't no exactly what the outcome is going be yet.

