WEATHER WARNING: Another weather warning has been issued for Offaly

Met Éireann have issued a fresh snow and ice warning for Ireland as more cold weather is on the way tonight. They have warned that it will again be cold overnight, with temperatures below freezing and down to -3 C., with some scattered wintry showers and a few patches of freezing fog.

Later tonight, a band of rain and sleet will develop over Leinster and will fall as snow in places. Large parts of Offaly was hit by snow last night and this morning, with particularly heavy bouts reported in Edenderry and Kinnitty.

Some snow will extend into parts of north and east Munster around dawn also. 1-3 cm of snow are likely locally, with larger amounts on high ground. In some eastern and southeastern coastal districts, with onshore breezes, the precipitation is likely to stay as rain or sleet.

This latest warning was issued today, Tuesday, March 21, at 4pm, and remains valid until Wednesday, March 22 at 10am.

Once again, motorists are advised that this weather system will bring hazardous driving conditions overnight and in the morning, and caution is advised as a result.