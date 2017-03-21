Dooley welcomes new criteria for community grants in Tullamore

Offaly Councillor Sinead Dooley has welcomed the announcement of this year’s Community and Voluntary grants for the Municipal District of Tullamore.

Cllr. Dooley says that the elected members reviewed the criteria in response to requests which they received from the community over the years. “In the past, a number of community and voluntary groups were not eligible to apply for funding and this was very frustrating for everybody concerned, because at the end of the day, without the voluntary and community service providing invaluable service in the area, we would have far greater demands on public funding and Government resources," Cllr Dooley said.

"We have decided to open up the criteria to allow groups such as graveyard committees, community development organisations or any organisation or group providing a service or amenity to the community to apply," she continued.

"We have also included Capital Works which were previously excluded, where a once-off grant will be considered. While, we do not have hundreds of thousands at our disposal like the Sports Capital Grants, our aim is to try and assist groups where possible and perhaps look at projects that can be achieved on a phased basis with our assistance."

This Scheme is aimed at Community and Voluntary ‘Not for Profit’ groups, within the Municipal District of Tullamore, and which rely predominantly on fundraising and donations to operate. The community grants are intended for the following uses only:

1. Tidy Towns/Villages Projects

2. Festivals/Events, including St Patrick’s Day Parades

3. Christmas Lights/Accessories in towns/villages

4. Residential Estate Enhancement

5. Graveyard Enhancement

6. Community Capital Works (once-off grant will be considered only).

Applications will generally be considered from community and voluntary ‘Not for Profit’ groups. However community and voluntary groups who are currently in receipt of substantial public funding for their day-to-day operations are not eligible to apply under this scheme.

The closing date for receipt of applications is March 31 and applications can be lodged online on the Offaly County Council website.

