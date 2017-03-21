Tullamore students take part in National Student Leadership Conference

Students from Sacred Heart School, Tullamore, recently took part in the national Student Leadership Conference organised by Ceist, the trust managing 107 voluntary Catholic secondary schools nationwide.

Over 250 pupils from schools all over Ireland attended the conference in Dublin where they shared experiences and viewpoints on life and living in Ireland and on leadership in their schools and communities.

The event was also attended by Education Minister Richard Bruton and the Archbishop of Dublin, Dr. Diarmuid Martin.

