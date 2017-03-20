WEATHER WARNING: Snow and ice warning issued in Offaly

Met Éireann have issued a snow and ice warning for the entire country today. Showers of snow are expected at times overnight and during Tuesday morning.

Some accumulations are likely and could reach levels of 1 to 3 centimetres locally, but possibly more on hills and mountains in the western half of the country.

They have also warned of dangerous driving conditions, which are expected to persist tonight, Monday, March 20, and in the morning, Tuesday, March 21. Road temperatures are likely to be close to freezing or below and extreme caution is advised.

The warning was issued this morning and is valid until 12 noon tomorrow, Tuesday, March 21.

