Special talk on biodiversity scheduled for Tullamore

The Laois-Offaly branch of the Irish Wildlife Trust are hosting talk entitled, ‘What did Biodiversity ever do for us? – reflections on nature conservation in Ireland’ by Liam Lysaght, later this month in Tullamore. Lysaght is the Director of the National Biodiversity Data Centre and an enthralling discussion is promised on the night.

Dr Liam Lysaght is regarded as one of the country’s most preeminent voices on the environment and conservation. He is being hosted by the Laois-Offaly Branch of the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) at the Offaly Historical Society Building on Bury Quay, Tullamore at 8pm next Thursday, March 23. The event is free and all are welcome.

Dr Lysaght has just co-authored the highly acclaimed ‘Atlas of Irish Mammals’ and is respected for his expertise as an advocate of the ecological and economic importance of protecting and fostering biodiversity. His talk at this time takes on an even greater significance in view of the range of challenges and even contentious issues surrounding conservation and environmental protection.

Iconic species such as the Curlew, Corncrake and Hen Harrier are red listed and under real danger of extinction in this country. This is something which most people would abhor and find shocking and it is happening in the context of ongoing efforts to strike the right balance between economic viability and environmental sustainability for rural life and communities in a whole range of spheres from energy to tourism and agricultural to afforestation.

The talk will discuss how far nature conservation has come in Ireland, where it’s going, its achievements and shortcomings. This talk will give a unique insight into these topics from one of Irelands most respected and experienced conservationists.

For further information contact: Ricky Whelan Chairman, Irish Wildlife Trust Laois-Offaly Branch on 085-7832545 or iwtlaoisoffaly@gmail.com.

