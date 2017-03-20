Locals urged to be vigilant after burglaries in Edenderry

Edenderry based Offaly County Councillor has urged locals to be "beware" after a number of houses were reportedly broken into in the Rathgreedan/Drumcooley area this morning.

Locals have been told to be vigilant and it is being reported that a silver or white coloured estate car was seen in the vicinity around the time of the break-ins.

