No one seriously injured following Tullamore crash

The Gardaí have said that no one was seriously injured following a crash in Tullamore earlier, Midlands 103 have reported.

The incident saw a car and a motorbike collide at the junction of the Clara Road and Knockowen Road earlier this morning.

The road has been cleared but emergency services remained at the scene for some time afterwards.

