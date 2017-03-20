Midlands 'Darkness into Light' will be launched in Tullamore this month

Tullamore Darkness into Light are delighted to be hosting the Midlands Launch for the Pieta House Darkness into Light Walk 2017. Darkness into Light is now an international event and walks will take place in more than 125 venues across Ireland and 154 venues overseas in 2017.

The Midlands Launch will take place next Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 7.30pm at Aras an Chontae, Tullamore. This year there will be eight walks (Banagher, Edenderry, Tullamore, Athlone, Mullingar, Longford, Rathdowney & Mountmellick) in the region which is a wonderful testament to the importance of Pieta House and the services they provide in our community.

Last year more than 2,000 people walked Darkness into Light in Tullamore and more than €40,000 euro was raised. To date Tullamore has raised over €100,000 euro and are committed to continue raising much needed funds for Pieta House over the coming years.

In 2014, following the sudden passing of their work colleague Michael Harte (Junior) the previous year, the staff of Dunnes Stores in the Bridge Centre decided to organise Darkness Into Light in Tullamore in his memory. In 2015, Tullamore organisers were honoured to have Michael’s parents Mary and Michael at the start line to officially cut the ribbon to start the event. The event is now a poignant reminder each year of those who use and require the services of Pieta House, a charity set up by Joan Freeman.

In 2003, Freeman, a practising psychologist, closed down her own counselling business and dedicated her time to finding out how she could help people who were suicidal - what would be beneficial to them and help them get through their dark time. After three years of research, she opened up Pieta House, which quickly became a respected and recognised service for those who were suicidal.

Darkness into Light is Pieta House’s signature awareness and fundraising event, and is a movement against suicide. This year is is a 5km walk/run, which will begin in darkness at 4.15am on Saturday morning, May 6, 2017, and will finish as the sun rises the next morning.

