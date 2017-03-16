Offaly teenager in the running for Texaco art competition

The judging continues for the Texaco Children’s Art Competition, and adjudicator Eoin Butler is pictured above holding an entry painted by Edenderry's Dennis Lawless who is in the running this year.

St. Mary's Secondary School student, Dennis Lawless, hones his skills at the Carrick Art & Pottery Studio, Edenderry, and the 16-year-old's work has clearly made an impression on the judges.

Dennis, and the thousands of other entrants from around the country, will find out if they've won at a results event held in Dublin in mid-April, while prizes will be presented at a ceremony due to take place in May.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is run annually to "support and encourage children through art," and the organisers and sponsors believe, "that, over time, it has reached far beyond that definition. In essence, it has acquired the status of an institution and become a part of the fabric of Irish life that has endured and developed across the generations."

"In every respect, it is a testament to the enduring innocence of childhood and to the power and inventiveness of a child's imagination."

