Eddie Fitzpatrick to seek extra road funding for Edenderry

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr. Eddie Fitzpatrick is seeking extra funding for roads in the Edenderry Municipal District. This comes after a meeting of the Local Area Committee in Edenderry last week, where the Area Engineer stated that there is 540 km of road in the region and there is only funding for 17km, equating to 3% of the overall area, according to Fitzpatrick. "This is totally inadequate for the level of road works required in this region."

Cllr. Fitzpatrick says he has been in contact with the roads section of the council regarding phase two of the road resurfacing on Patrick Street, Portarlington, and the completion of the footpath works which was deferred from last year's programme due to insufficient funding.

"I have been advised that the footpath works will commence within the next month and the resurfacing of Patrick Street will coincide with resurfacing of the Gracefield road on the R420," he added.

"I would ask the general public to report any roads that are in poor condition to the Edenderry Municipal District Office or contact myself," Fitzpatrick concluded.

