Planning permission granted for Islamic Place of Worship in Tullamore

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for an Islamic Place of Worship in Tullamore

The former gym on St Brigid's Place in Tullamore will be converted into a Place of Worship by the Midlands Islamic Cultural Centre Limited. The application was originally lodged last September. Further information was sought regarding parking and that information was supplied in February.

The permission is subject to four conditions, one of which is that the Call To Prayer shall only be audible within the Place of Worship. The other conditions include the times where work is permitted during the construction phase.