Offaly employers encouraged to take part in 'Workplace Wellbeing' Day

Employers in Offaly are being urged to sign up for Ireland’s third National Workplace Wellbeing Day on Friday, March 31, 2017. Last year over 300 companies of all sizes from across the public and private sectors participated in the annual event which aims to improve employee wellbeing through the promotion of better exercise and nutrition in the workplace. New research shows that only 26% of workers in Ireland take the recommended level of exercise for a healthy lifestyle each week.

Offaly's Marcella Corcoran Kennedy T.D., Minister for State for Health Promotion, launched this year’s campaign, which is an initiative of Food and Drink Industry Ireland (FDII), and is supported by Ibec. Speaking at the launch, Danny McCoy, CEO of Ibec said: "As a nation, we all know that we need to get healthier. There is no better place to start than in the workplace, where we spend so much of our time. Research amongst employees in Ireland shows that the majority are more likely to stay longer with employers who show an interest in their health and wellbeing.”

“We're encouraging companies across the length and breadth of the country to mark Friday, March 31, with some healthy and fun workplace initiatives. No matter how big or small the event, a fitness class, a cookery demo, or a health check for example, the important thing is that it gets employees thinking about their health. The more adventurous can tackle the 'Lunchtime Mile' where staff run, jog or cycle one mile in the vicinity of the workplace. Here in Ibec we're hosting a healthy breakfast and walking the Lunchtime Mile, which promises to be a fun day for all involved,” he continued.

Employers are also being encouraged to enter the national Workplace Wellbeing Awards which will be announced on the day. Sponsored by Mercer, the awards recognise employers across the public and private sector that are excelling at promoting workplace wellbeing within their organisations. The Central Statistics Office and Dublin secondary school, Colaiste Bride were among last year’s winners.

Further details of how companies can get involved in this year’s event are available at www.fdii.ie/wellbeing.

