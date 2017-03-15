Gardaí seek help after man goes missing from Enfield

Gardaí at Trim are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Allen Quinn who is missing from his home in Enfield Co. Meath, close to the North Kildare and Offaly borders, since Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Allen, who is 41 years old, was last seen in Enfield, which is regularly travelled by Edenderry commuters, yesterday morning at approximately 6am. He is described as being 5’10’’ in height, of stocky build with brown eyes, brown hair and has a beard.

It is believed that Allen is driving a silver Ford Fiesta with a 141 KE registration.



Gardaí and Allen’s family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information are asked to contact them at Trim Garda Station 046-9481540, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.