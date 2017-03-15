One day work stoppage announced for Edenderry Power Station

It has been reported that the staff at Edenderry Power Station will hold a one-day SIPTU work stoppage on March 27. Earlier this month, we reported that SIPTU members in Edenderry Power Ltd (EPL), Edenderry, Co. Offaly, voted by a five to one majority for industrial and strike action in a ballot counted on Thursday, February 23.

SIPTU Organiser, John Regan, said: "This dispute is in relation to the Bord na Móna subsidiary refusing to accept that a collective bargaining agreement signed in November 2013 covers our members’ right to have their basic pay increases negotiated by SIPTU representatives."

“The company entered into talks on a pay increase of 3.5% in April 2014. In early 2016, it derailed the process at the Workplace Relations Commission by stating that a collective agreement between the union and management did not cover pay negotiations. This resulted in it claiming that SIPTU representatives did not have a right to represent its members in pay negotiations," Regan added.

He continued: “Workers in EPL have not received a pay increase since 2007. This is remarkable when it is considered that they are working for a subsidiary of a semi-state company which has recorded profits of €85 million in the last three years.”

It is now expected that there will be pickets at all entrances to the Edenderry Power Station on March 27.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.