Overcrowding situation worsens at Tullamore Hospital as 39 patients wait for bed

39 patients are in the queue for a bed at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, with 28 of those waiting on A&E trollies.

Tullamore is the nearest referral hospital for Laois patients who cannot be treated in Portlaoise, and daily figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that there were 31 people on trollies in their Emergency Department (A&E /EM) at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, showing the extent of the overcrowding issue affecting the Midlands.

Both hospitals are in the Dublin Midland Hospital Group of hospitals. All of the acute hospitals in the group were under pressure on Tuesday, March 3 with a total of 137 people waiting for beds - most patients are on A&E trollies.

