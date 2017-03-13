Big plans for Croghan Hill St. Patrick's Day Festival

The committee for Croghan's St. Patrick's Day celebrations have planned a huge day, meaning the village will become a hub of activity for our National Day. They have released a schedule of music and dance from 9am to 6pm on the day, and the committee have said they expect around 3,000 climbers to take to Croghan Hill for the festivities.

People are encouraged to climb Croghan Hill on Friday and enjoy a BBQ, School Fair, hilltop Mass with Bishop Denis Nulty at noon, dancing at the crossroads, games, food, live music, shop, cake sale, Arts & Crafts, Pilkington's Kitchen Exhibition, a climbing wall, Wheel of Fortune, Mouse in the Hole, Gifts, Hang tough, Pot Luck, Face painting, Zorbing, Penalty Kicks, Meggars-Horse Shoe pitching, Pot of Gold, DJ Kozmo and much more.

A full schedule of these events is available through the Croghan Hill St. Patrick's Day Festival event page on Facebook closer to Friday, and you can log onto that page to keep up to date.

The event will also go a long way in raising much needed funds for Scoil Bhride and St. Brigids GAA club, and with the huge range of events and attractions on offer, it is sure to be a memorable day.

