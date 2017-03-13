Offaly team through to All-Ireland quiz finals

An Offaly team has qualified for the The National Irish Safety Organisation Health and Safety Quiz All-Ireland Finals after the Midland region's leg of the competition took place in the Bridge House Hotel on Tuesday night last, March 7.

Teams from Sennheiser Irl. Ltd, BioNua Ltd, from Tullamore, Rosderra Irish Meats Group Ltd, Edenderry, Alkermes Pharma Irl Ltd, Athlone, and Abbott Irl. Diagnostic Division from Longford, all took part in the Midland Regional Final. The questions were all on Health and Safety, and the final result was very close follwoing an extremely high standard of answers.

Following the event, two teams qualified for the All-Ireland final quiz which will take place in Sligo on April 22. Rosderra from Edenderry qualified for the Novice Entrants category, while Alkermes from Athlone qualified for the Previous Entrants category.

This an All-Ireland event with up to 18 teams taking part.

