Nolan: Glas money must be paid to farmers without delay

Sinn Fein TD for Offaly/North Tipperary, Carol Nolan has called on Minister Creed to ensure that farmers are paid outstanding Glas and AEOS monies without further delay. Deputy Nolan said: "I am very aware of the financial strain under which many farmers are operating and the excuses, justifications and the muddying of the water from the Department of Agriculture have served only to increase their frustration and stress."

"Since before Christmas, I have been receiving calls from farmers asking me when they will get their payment which is long overdue at this stage," Nolan added. "Each person I speak to is being given a different story from the Department of Agriculture; from problems with their applications to technical hitches," she continued.

"I have been working on this issue with my colleague, Deputy Martin Kenny, who submitted a motion to the Oireachtas committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine two weeks ago, calling for the Glas and AEOS monies to be paid to farmers immediately."

Deputy Nolan said that the current situation was unacceptable and she is demanding that these monies be paid out without any further delay or excuses. She went on to say that there needs to be a commitment that "such a delay will not happen again."

"There needs to be better communication from the Department of Agriculture and the reasons for the delay in payments need to be made known, and if it is an issue of technical problems with the IT system, it must be urgently rectified," she concluded.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.