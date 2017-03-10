A suspicious device has been found in Tullamore

The Army Bomb Disposal Unit are dealing with a suspicious device found in Tullamore this afternoon. Gardaí in Tullamore responded to the discovery of the unknown device found in Tullamore this Friday afternoon, March 10.

The authorities sealed off the entrance to the Sragh Business and Technology Park on the Clara Road side and traffic is being diverted from the area.

There have been reports that numerous Garda cars responded and were at the gate of the Sragh Business and Technology Park quickly to curb entry to the area.

A nearby building is being evacuated as a precautionary measure and it is not yet known if the device is viable or not.

More as we get it...