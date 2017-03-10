High tech Tullamore facility set for expansion

A Tullamore facility based in the IDA Business and Technology Park is set for a major expansion.

Synergy Health Ireland,an Ethylene Oxide and Electron Beam processing site, has been granted Planning Permission by Offaly County Council for a number of extra buildings. It consists of the construction of a new industrial building and a link corridor to the existing facility.

The new building will contain a new E-beam sterilisation unit and an adjoining two storey laboratory building with ancillary offices, staff canteen, toilets and new vehicular entrance and car park.

The application also includes associated site development works and sprinkler tank and sprinkler pumphouse. The site is an EPA licensed facility under the Radiological Protection Act, 1991.

