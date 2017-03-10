Submissions welcomed for works to take place on Edenderry streetscape

Until April 21, 2017, written submissions or observations with respect to a proposed development marked 'Edenderry Public Realm Enhancement Part 8' are being welcomed by Offaly County Council. The Council has given notice for proposals to carry out works to enhance the existing public realm at O’Connell Square and JKL St. Edenderry.

The works include provision to extend the paved area around the Town Hall building area; simplify the road route/vehicular circulation around the square and the parking layout; add two new courtesy crossings at O’Connell Square; re-site the bus shelter at JKL Street, off O’Connell Square; and install a new bus shelter on the southern side of JKL Street.

As well as that, the plans look to make alterations to the existing surface water drainage in order to accommodate the works; install outdoor lighting at the Town Hall and O’Connell Square and outdoor electrical outlets; refurbish the steps and ramps at the Town Hall building; and alter the layout and paving along JKL Street from O’Connell Square to the Carrick Road junction.

The final part of the plan is to add tree and shrub planting in O’Connell Square and along JKL Street at the newly paved areas, install street furniture, seating, tree guards, bollards etc., and provide for enhanced disabled persons parking areas in O’Connell Square and JKL Street.

For a period eight) weeks, from February 22, 2017 to Friday April 21, 2017, written submissions or observations have been welcomed with respect to the proposed development. You can make comments or submissions in writing to :

Mr Declan Conlon

Area Manager, Edenderry Municipal District

Offaly County Council

Áras an Chontae

Charleville Road

County Offaly

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

