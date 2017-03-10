5th annual charity 'Run, Walk or Jog' with Will Faulkner takes place next Month

The fifth annual 5K Fun Walk/Run 10K Race with Midlands 103 Presenter Will Faulkner will take place in Lough Boora Discovery Park in aid of Irish Autism Action, Laois, Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA), The Samaritans and Offaly School of Special Education, on Saturday April 1 at 11am. The very popular radio presenter hopes that runners, joggers, walkers and families will join him at the beautiful Lough Boora Discovery Park and help raise funds for four very worthy charities. He has even vowed to wear foolish fancy dress for the occasion on April Fool's Day.

The is the fifth time the presenter of Ireland’s Current Affairs Show of the Year has invited listeners and friends to put on their walking or running shoes and join him to raise funds and awareness for very worthy charities. A staggering €43,000 has been raised in the four years of this annual event and Will Faulkner is hoping to keep that trend going. Will is the only person ever to win both PPI Speech Broadcaster and News Broadcaster of the Year awards and his eye on competitiveness shows how he is very much up for this challenge.

Now in its fourth year, the Lough Boora training camp continues to thrive and takes place each Sunday morning at 9:15. Race Director Paul Buckley outlined that the course is set in the trails of the Lough Boora Discovery Park and stated that almost 100 participants have being training there every Sunday morning since the new year. He also invited runners, joggers and walkers to pre-book online with www.myrunresults.com for €15 or register on the day for €20.

Event Organiser John Bennett spoke highly of the sponsorship received over the past number of years and he was also very proud to announce that new sponsor Ferbane Total Healthcare have come on board to join Bord na Móna, now in their fourth year, as the main sponsors for 2017. He also added that there will be a lot of family events on the day such as face painting, kids disco, refreshments, Mickey and Mini Mouse, entertainment in the Boora Inn and lots more.

Irish Autism Action, was formed in 2001 to bring positive change into the lives of those affected by autism. The range of services which Irish Autism Action provides include raising awareness, information on education, intervention support, advocacy, counselling, home based support, research information and advice for families.

For more information on Irish Autism Action visit www.autismireland.ie, find them on Facebook, follow on Twitter @irishautism or contact 044-9371680. Laois Offaly Families for Autism is a local support group by parents for parents and families of children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

