Galvin's Tullamore supporting Offaly man Ronan Scully as he embarks on charity walk

One of Offaly's best-known charity fundraisers Ronan Scully will be joined by family and friends as he celebrates his landmark half-century and sets about walking across Ireland for charity later this month. He will also be joined and supported by Paul Galvin and his staff from one of Ireland and Europe’s best known menswear shops, Galvin’s Menswear in Tullamore.

Ronan Scully is using his 50th birthday in March to do what he does best as he aims to raise €20,000 or more for some very worthy causes, especially Gorta Self Help Africa, The Galway Rape Crisis Centre and a Homeless Charity working with families in the Midlands. Ronan is undertaking a ‘Bay to Bay Walk’ from Dublin to his adopted home in Galway.

The charity walk will enable him to celebrate two memorable milestones, as Ronan will also use the occasion to celebrate 25 years in the world of international development and charity. Having worked for a number of years with Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, Scully then spent more than a decade in India, Nepal, Angola, Ethiopia, Kenya and Sierra Leone with Irish-based humanitarian organisation GOAL, before taking up his current role as business development coordinator in the West of Ireland with Gorta-Self Help Africa.

In the past 15 years he is estimated to have generated in excess of €20 million for these and other worthwhile causes. The upcoming 250km trip is a sort of Irish Camino for Ronan, and will start from the Gorta-Self Help Africa’s Dublin headquarters on Monday, March 27 next, and will conclude with a 5k charity walk on the promenade in Salthill, Galway, on Saturday afternoon at 3pm on April 1. All are welcome to join him in Salthill for this event and register at the Claddagh Hall that day for the 5km walk and make a donation of €15 towards the charities.

Offaly-born Ronan will be joined at different stages of the walk by family, friends, supporters and staff from Galvin’s Menswear Shop Tullamore, on his prayerful and celebratory journey across Ireland. "We have a number of social events and gatherings arranged along the route, and there will be various sportspeople and others joining me at different stages of the trip,” he said.

A former RTE Operation Transformation finalist, Ronan has organised races, walks, climbs, social events, charity galas, and fundraising expeditions through the years, and even undertook a hike to the North Pole in aid of various charities a number of years ago that was kindly funded by Richard Donovan, founder of the North Pole Marathon/Global Runnings.

Ronan is also currently arranging a charity hike for Gorta-Self Help Africa along the famous Camino de Santiago de Compostela at the end of May, and will also be bringing a party of close to 30 supporters of that charity on a trip to Ethiopia, later this year in November.

Paying tribute to all who have supported him in his efforts over the past 25 years, Ronan Scully said that the upcoming cross-country walk would give him a chance to say thank you to so many people who had supported him in his work with some of the poorest people and children on our planet and also to prayerfully light a candle for everyone at certain stages along the way in thanksgiving for the people who have helped him and have been part of his journey over the last 50 years.

“I am looking at it as a prayerful journey and a celebration – of my own milestones, the time that I’ve spent working for charity, and also of the many incredible people who I’ve crossed paths with in this line of work over the past 25 years and who gave so much of themselves so that we could help so many people and children in need around our world,” he said.

“The Irish people are amongst the most generous people in the world. I feel very blessed, privileged and humbled to be able to do what I do, and to know that so many people have been willing to give their time, their hard earned money and their efforts to support a host of good causes."

"I am also very grateful to Paul Galvin and all his staff in Galvin’s Menswear shop in Tullamore for sponsoring this event and for all their help given to so many good causes over the years. I would also like to thank Ciara Tallon of Gorta Self Help Africa and Cathy Connolly, Executive Director of GRCC for all their help with this event.”

Participants are welcome to join Ronan at any stage along the route, or to donate directly to his appeal by visiting www.selfhelpafrica.org or go directly to his events page by visiting www.selfhelpafrica.org/ie/baytobay/ or contacting ronan.scully@selfhelpafrica.org.

