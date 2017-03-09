An auction will take place at Conlan's Garage in Edenderry this weekend

There is an auction taking place at the old Conlan's car dealership premises in Edenderry this Saturday, March 11, after a new lease holder was found for the property.

According to Mark Conroy or Mark Charles Properties, the auction will take place at 11am and there will be plenty of interesting lots going under the hammer on the day, including cars, office furniture, garage equipment and tools.

Cars like this one will all be going under the hammer

There will also be an opportunity to view the items on Friday, March 10, between 11am to 5pm, ahead of Saturday's sale event.

For more information or to find out about some of the other lots, you can contact Mark Charles properties through their website, www.markcharlesproperties.com or phone 04697-50000.

