Refuel your car in Offaly and win a holiday to Italy!

Offaly motorists have the chance to enjoy a week in the sun by taking part in a forecourt promotion being hosted by participating Texaco dealers throughout the county.

To be in with a chance of winning one of eight holidays to Italy’s Amalfi Coast, all you have to do is head down to your nearest Texaco garage and fill up the car with just €30 worth of fuel.

The eight lucky drivers from around the country will then be able to head off to one of Europe's hottest holiday destinations.

The promotion will be running until early May, and the winners will have until August 2018 to avail of their prize. We doubt the winners will need until August 2018 to take the opportunity to jet off to the sun on the Amalfi Coast.

