Last chance for secondary schools to enter SciFest 2017

The final date for second-level students from Offaly to enter SciFest 2017 and demonstrate their science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills is this Friday, March 10.

Since its inception in 2008, over 40,000 students have participated in the competition, which represents a year on year increase of 23% in participation. Supported by Science Foundation Ireland, the aim of SciFest is to give students of all abilities the opportunity to develop research, problem solving, critical thinking and presentation skills.

In SciFest, second-level students showcase STEM projects at a series of one-day science fairs held locally in schools and regionally in the 14 Institutes of Technology, DCU and St. Mary’s College, Derry. The winners from each regional science fair will go on to compete at a national final in November 2017.

The national final winners of SciFest 2017 will be presented with a trophy and will represent Ireland at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2018 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. SciFest is funded primarily by Science Foundation Ireland, Boston Scientific and Intel Ireland.

Last year’s overall national final winner was 6th year student Caolann Brady from St. Wolstan’s Community School, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, for her project which focussed on the natural treatment of asthma through humming and breathing techniques as opposed to using inhalers and nebulisers. Caolann will represent Ireland at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Offaly students wishing to follow in Caolann’s footsteps can log on to the SciFest website, www.scifest.ie, and enter online or download a paper entry form. Completed entries must be submitted by Friday, March 10.

SciFest 2017 will be the third year of the prestigious Boston Scientific Medical Devices Award, which is presented at each of the 16 regional science fairs; the overall winner of this award will receive the Boston Scientific Medical Devices Grand Award at the national final in November.

