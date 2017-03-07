23 patients waiting on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures claim that 23 patients are waiting on trolleys at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, the highest number of the three hospitals in the Midlands region.

Across the border in Laois, 21 patients are awaiting beds on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital, according to the figures released today.

In Mullingar Hospital, 14 patients are on trolleys, while the highest individual numbers nationwide were recorded in University Hospital Galway where 26 people are waiting on hospital trolleys.

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 374 patients are waiting on a trolley for a hospital bed.

