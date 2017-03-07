Popular postman to get 'send off' this Friday after retirement

Popular Edenderry postman, John Murray has retired and is pictured here with his colleagues on his last day last week. John spent 27 years delivering post to the people of the town and is a hugely popular figure in the community.

John handed in his keys last week and bid farewell to the 'post' he has held for almost three decades. "On his last day of deliveries his workmates and family wished him well," fellow postman and Offaly County Councillor Noel Cribbin said.

"John will be sadly missed by all in the Post Office and his clients in the Carrick area. He came in 27 years ago in great health and whilst the day he retired was a sad day for us all, it was great to see him retiring in great health also," Cribbin remarked.

"This Friday night we are giving John a proper send of at 9pm in Larkin's Lounge with a presentation and music by the fabulous Mag Brady. All are welcome as we thank John for his great service and wish him and Kathleen good health and many happy days," he concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

