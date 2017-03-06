Tullamore College pupil on team that scooped top award at BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp

A talented group of teenagers from Offaly, Galway, Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin claimed the winning spot at the 2017 BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp with their project entitled Mi Contact.

Lucy Leonard, aged 15, from Tullamore College was a key part of the winning team. The other members of the team were Ciara-Beth Ni Ghríofa, aged 17, from Coláiste an Eachréidh in Galway; Ella Brennan, aged 16, from Loreto Secondary School in Kilkenny; George Hennessy, aged 17, from Midleton College in Cork; and Steven Harris, aged 18, from Luttrellstown Community College in Dublin.

The winners were selected by a judging panel of accomplished business professionals following an intensive four day workshop at NovaUCD.

The winning team including Lucy Leonard from Tullamore College

The winning project is an app based on applied behaviour analysis to enhance early intervention programs, and to encourage children with autism make eye contact.

The team impressed the judges with their well-planned and thought out business pitch for Mi Contact, which they presented this afternoon at NovaUCD. The project idea was created by Ciara-Beth as her entry to the 2017 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in January this year.

The group was selected for their significant progress over the four-day workshop, which is designed to equip students with practical skills and knowledge to transform a creative idea into a viable business proposition.

The students, selected because they displayed particular business ambition, are shown how to set up a company, write a business plan, create a marketing campaign, draft a budget and present their ideas competently to senior academics and business people.