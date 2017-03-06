Unemployment rate in Offaly drops 36% since 2011

The unemployment rate in Offaly has dropped by 36% since 2011 according to the latest Live Register Figures from the CSO.

The figures for February show that 5,951 people were on the Live Register at the end of February 2017 compared to 9,234 at the end of February in 2011.

The figures also show a drop of over 16% from the end of February 2016 to the end of February 2017.

Of the 5,951 currently on the Live Register in Offaly, 2,580 are in Tullamore, 1,741 in Birr and 1,630 in Edenderry. Of the total figure, 849 are Under 25.

