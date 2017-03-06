OFFALY WEATHER: Conditions to dip below freezing tonight as rain persists

The weather in Offaly looks set to remain wet and cold over the coming days. Met Éireann's Leinster forecast reveals today will see some frost and icy patches forming over parts of north Leinster. There will be a few bright spells, but it will remain mainly cloudy. Rain will develop early this afternoon and will be persistent and heavy in places. There will be a risk of some thunder.

Conditions will turn colder tonight with some mist, fog and frost forming and some icy patches. The temperature could dip below zero, hitting -2 degrees in places. Late in the night, clouds will tend to increase from the south and this may clear some of the frost, from some places, by daybreak.

Tuesday will start dry, with a few bright spells, and the remaining frost will soon clear. Damp and misty weather will spread from the south gradually, with some hill fog forming, while the rain will be persistent and heavy locally in the afternoon. There will be top afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast to southerly winds.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.