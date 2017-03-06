Minister Flanagan condemns North Korean ballistic missile launch

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan T.D. has expressed Ireland's condemnation of today’s launch by North Korea of ballistic missiles, three of which fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The latest ballistic missile launches are a direct violation of North Korea’s international obligations under multiple United Nations Security Council Resolutions, most recently Resolution 2321 which was adopted in November 2016.



The Minister said, “The launch of ballistic missiles today by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is an unacceptable act, which further increases tensions in the region and threatens its peace and stability. It is another flagrant violation of North Korea’s obligations under international law, and I urge North Korea to refrain from any further provocative actions. I call on North Korea to re-engage in credible and meaningful dialogue with the international community, in particular within the framework of the Six-Party Talks.”