Three Offaly pharmacies seek votes in window dressing competition

Three Offaly pharmacies are seeking the public’s vote to help them win the Go Green with Green Angel Skincare Challenge – a nationwide search to find Ireland’s most creative shop window. Totalhealth Pharmacy, Tullamore; Carragher’s Pharmacy, Tullamore and Peter Fox Pharmacy, Birr are registered for the public vote in the Green Angel Skincare Challenge which closes on March 13.

The competition challenges Green Angel stockists to produce the country’s best St Patrick’s Day-themed window featuring the successful Irish skincare brand. It was launched by one of the country’s foremost visual merchandising experts, Gina O’Brien who will be one of the judges along with TV presenter Maura Derrane and beauty expert Mary O’Donnell.

“A store window is the biggest advertising space that a retailer has, yet many Irish stores are content to fill them with posters and merchandising stands when they could be engaging consumers to make a spending decision,” Gina said.

“Since the recession, retailers have tried to cram too much into windows and use them as a merchandising shelf instead of an eye-catching display which should be both topical and creative featuring up and coming events such as St. Patrick’s Day or Mothers Day.”

All of the entrants’ pictures will be posted on the Green Angel Skincare Facebook page where the public can vote for their favourite store and staff to win valuable prizes plus a €1,000 contribution to a charity of their choice. The panel of judges will choose the best window from the top 12 based on public votes.

One lucky voter in each county will win a luxury hamper of Green Angel products. Green Angel stockists can still register for the competition, which closes on March 13, by emailing info@greenangel.ie or phoning 01 412 4900.

“With over 700 stockists nationwide, Green Angel Skincare has been one of the great growth stories in the Irish beauty industry over the past few years,” said Gina of Viva Displays. “We would urge all of our stockists to dress their windows imaginatively, help get their towns buzzing, and let the public vote for their favourite window,” said Mary Mitchell, Creative Director with Green Angel Skincare.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.