Clara Family Resource Centre Notes (March 6)

Clara Leading Active Retired:

Meet every Wednesday at 2.30pm. The Group are organising a holiday during April to the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny. They have a few seats remaining on the bus so if you are interested please contact Anne on 057 9331155. The cost for 4 nights is €305 per person sharing or €345 for single person and last payment needs to be made by March 29.

Are you interested in helping us to make Go Karts:

We hope to enter in the St Patrick’s Day parade on March 17. If you have any spare wheels, old pallets or paint please drop them into, or call the Centre to help with the project. Thanks so much!

Triple P Teen Group Programme:

This programme is running at the Centre from Monday March 6 – 7.30pm to 9.30pm for 7 weeks. This free programme gives you tips and strategies to help parents cope positively with the challenges of raising a teenager.

Family Carers Ireland:

If you have an interest in work in the “caring sector”, please contact Sheila Kinsella at 086 0208507 or 057 93322920 or email skinsella@familycarersireland.ie

Tubber Set Dancing Classes:

Runs every Thursday night at 8.30pm. All welcome. New dancers wanted. Contact Sharleen on 086 3911128.

Carers Support Group:

The Carers Support Group are continuing with their 5 week programme of Pilates Classes Mondays from 8pm – 9pm at the Resource Centre. The next group meeting is Wednesday, March 8 at 8pm. New ideas and new members are always welcome.

Clara Women’s Group:

Meet every Thursday at 7.30pm. Upcoming activities include:

- Fairy door

- Clay modelling

New members are always welcome.

Lots to Do Group:

Meet every Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon. This week there will be a new soft play area to accommodate babies. Why not bring your baby along to have fun with a wide range of educational toys, while you can share tips and enjoy the social aspect of the group

Inspire Group:

Are meeting on Mondays mornings for the duration of the lino printing. The group will return to Tuesday mornings on Tuesday, March 21 from 10am-12pm in the centre.

Youth Club:

Is for children from 10 years and the group meet every Tuesday from 7-8pm. The group activities for the coming months include Make up session with Ciara Maher, Decoupage with Claire Rooney and Easter Decorations and Disco.

Youth Zone:

Continues every Friday for teenagers in Secondary School. There is a range of physical activities planned for the upcoming weeks.

Carol Nolan TD:

Advice Clinic is now holding clinics at the Clara Family Resource Centre. Her next clinic is on Monday March 27 between 1pm and 2pm. Her constituency office on Harbour Street, Tullamore is open five days per week from 10am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm. Contact number 083 8579414 or nu1carolnolan@gmail.com to make an appointment.

Counselling Services:

Perhaps you’re having difficulties in your life, would it help to talk to somebody? Clara Family Resource Centre offer affordable and confidential bereavement and relationship counselling. This service is located in the centre, to arrange an appointment contact the centre.

Offaly work and learning centre:

Provide weekly employment support services every Thursday at the Family Resource Centre by appointment only. To make an appointment contact Vanessa on 087-7413249.

Japanese karate Classes:

Tuesdays from 5.45-6.45pm for children in the centre. Also classes for adults on Wednesdays at 7.30pm. These classes help you to become more competent in the areas of self-defense, self-awareness, self-control and self-discipline. Thomas returns to the centre on Tuesday, September 6. Contact sensei Thomas on 086 8948562 for information.

Men’s Shed Group:

The group meets every Monday at 2pm in the shed at the resource centre. New members always welcome.

Senior Alert scheme for older people:

Are you 65 years of age or over and on a state pension? If so, you qualify for the following security system in your home. For further info please contact the centre.

Warmer Home Scheme:

Do you own your own home? Is it built before 2002, are you in receipt of One Parent Family Payment, Family Income Support, Fuel Allowance or on Jobseekers with children under 7. If you would like to have your house Attic insulated, Draught Proofing, Lagging Jackets, Energy Efficient Lighting, and Cavity Wall Insulation. Forms are available in reception. Proof of benefit and proof of home ownership must be submitted with the application.

Slimming World:

Slimming World Clara is open every Monday night in the Scouts Hall at 7.30pm. The members of Slimming world enjoy healthy eating that fits their lifestyle. Please come along and enjoy a cuppa tea with us while we have the craic every Monday night. Call Sharleen 086 3911128

Computer, internet, printer and photocopier use:

We have a Computer, Internet Access and printer available for use in the centre for those who need it for a very small fee. We also provide photocopier and scanning service.

Public Notice Board:

If you have any information you would like shared within the community e.g. job vacancies , services offered, items for sale, babysitting, advertising community events or any other items needed to advertise please drop them into the Centre and we would be happy to display them on our notice board in reception.

