Gardai appeal for information following Offaly burglaries

Gardaí in Birr have made an appeal for witnesses after two houses were burgled in the county over the weekend, Midlands 103 are reporting this morning.

Thieves broke into a house at Burke’s Hill in Birr while a second house was robbed at The Park in Kilcormac on Saturday night between the hours of 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Both incidents are believed to be linked, and the Gardaí are now putting out the call for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or the wider community at that time.

Those who may have information are requested to contact the Gardaí in Birr by calling 057-9169710.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.