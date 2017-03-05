Offaly choirs clean up at Limerick Choral Festival

Two Offaly choirs have taken home two prizes from the prestigious Limerick Choral Festival.

The was quadruple success for the Academy Chamber Choir from Tullamore as they picked up the Joe O'Connor Perpetual Memorial Cup for Choir of the Year and also the Dr Patrick McCormack Perpetual Cup for the Best Acappella Performance for their performance of ‘Elegy’.

They also came out on top in the Sacred Music Competition and Early Music Competition.

There was also success in the Post-Primary School Choirs’ (Mixed Voice) Competition for the Killina Presentation School Choir.