Edenderry man charged following gun seizure in Limerick

An Edenderry man has been charged after being found in possession of a gun at a Limerick flat last weekend. Robert Kelly (30), with an address in Edenderry, Co. Offaly, was arrested along with another man, Liam Casey (32), who has an address at Main Street, Bruff, during an operation targeting organised crime in Limerick.

The pair have appeared in court on firearms charges, and both men are each accused of possession of a pump-action sawn-off shotgun on Sunday last, February 26.

The weapon was seized during searches of Mr Casey’s home address in Bruff during the operation.

At Limerick District Court on Tuesday evening, February 28, Judge Marian O’Leary was told neither defendant made any reply when they were formally charged.

Detective Garda Pat Whelan gave evidence of charging Mr Kelly at Roxboro Road Garda station while Detective Garda Barry Manton said he charged Mr Casey at Henry Street Garda station.

Each of the defendants were granted legal aid and solicitor Ted McCarthy told the court there was no application for bail.

Sergeant John Moloney told Judge O’Leary directions will be sought from the DPP and he asked that both men be remanded to appear before the court again via video link on March 7.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

